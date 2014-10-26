Indonesian president appoints technocrats to top economic posts

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA Oct 26 Indonesia's new president on Sunday appointed professional technocrats to lead the top economic ministries and implement much-needed reforms to deal with costly fuel subsidies, cooling investment and the country's creaky infrastructure.
Joko Widodo unveiled a cabinet of 34 ministers that was filled with political appointees and last-minute replacements, reflecting the many compromises necessary to maintain a fragile coalition and have a team seen as free of graft.
Widodo, who took office last Monday, appointed former state-owned enterprises minister Sofyan Djalil as coordinating minister for economics and promoted vice finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro to head the finance ministry.
The president named the chief executive of state-owned defense firm PT Pindad, Sudirman Said, as energy and mineral resources minister, and a former head of auto-assembler PT Astra International Rini Soemarno Soewandi as state-owned enterprises minister.
Retno Marsudi, the current ambassador to the Netherlands, will take over as foreign minister.
Widodo's cabinet picks will be sworn-in on Monday. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.