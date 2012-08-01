NEWSMAKER-Once reviled, Indonesia's Prabowo may become next president

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Aug 2 Just over 14 years ago, Prabowo
Subianto was one of Indonesia's most reviled men, accused of
kidnapping, human rights abuses and a coup attempt.
Now, the former general has emerged as the most popular
candidate for president. If elected, he says he will not roll
back the democratic reforms that Indonesia embraced after his
then father-in-law Suharto was ousted from over three decades of
autocratic rule.
"I think the people want strong, decisive leadership,"
Prabowo told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.
But he added: "I don't think it is feasible to turn back the
clock. Whatever I would like to do, I don't think it is
feasible. I think we have to work harder to create consensus,
work harder to get a mandate from the people."
Suharto was thrown out of office in May, 1998 as the country
sank into an abyss of rioting and economic upheaval. Prabowo, a
general from one of Indonesia's most prominent families, was
accused of instigating the violence.
Incoming president B.J. Habibie said the second night after
he was sworn in, Prabowo showed up at the presidential palace,
armed and with a squad of special forces soldiers, and tried to
stage a coup.
Dismissed from the army soon after, shunned by the Jakarta
elite and in self-exile in Jordan for some years, Prabowo has in
just over a decade managed a striking transformation.
While Indonesia has rebounded from the near-chaos of the
late 1990s to be one of the world's fastest-growing economies,
Prabowo is now a successful businessman and the popular head of
a political party.
Opinion polls show him as the leading candidate for the 2014
presidential election, although he himself says a lot can happen
before then.
Analysts say his often blunt views on the need for strong
leadership and pro-poor and pro-farmer policies have gone down
well with the people, for whom the events of 1998 do not matter
that much anymore.
"I was a soldier," Prabowo said, describing that period.
"As a soldier, one does not think too much about politics or
political correctness or human communications. Maybe my
communication was not good enough."
A 60-year-old with the square build of the special forces
commander he once was, Prabowo said he is still refused a U.S.
visa because of the allegations he was involved in violence at
that time. He is now divorced from Suharto's daughter, with whom
he has a 28-year-old son.
Asked about the coup charges levelled by Habibie, who took
over as Indonesia's president after Suharto, Prabowo said: "That
is part of political jockeying, disinformation. I was just a
straight soldier.
"I proved by my actions. Did I take over? Did I carry out a
coup d'etat? History speaks for itself."
Asked if could have taken power if he wished, he said: "Yes
of course. Why not?"
Prabowo, in Singapore to deliver a lecture on the future of
Indonesia, separately told reporters: "Despite controlling
nearly one half of Indonesia's combat units, I stepped down
after being asked to step down by the political power.
"Because I am a constitutionalist. As an officer and a
soldier, I swore an oath to serve the Republic of Indonesia. I
kept my honour, I kept my oath."
AN INSULAR INDONESIA?
With the no-nonsense style of a former general, Prabowo's
possible ascent to power is being looked on nervously from
several quarters. Investors worry he will bring in protectionist
policies and political analysts say his past shows he can easily
slip into strong-arm autocratic rule.
"If he won, concerns would arise about the durability of
democratisation," says Kevin O'Rourke, a Jakarta-based analyst.
"He also advocates an economic agenda that calls for banning
rice imports and banning gas exports. He is antagonistic towards
investment and market forces."
Prabowo, the son of one of Indonesia's most respected
economic planners, has said he is not against foreign
investment.
"We want foreign investment, but it must be win-win," he
said. "It must be rational, it must be cognisant of local and
environmental needs and it must be on a fair and level playing
field."
In his speech, he said the country needed to avoid depletion
of its energy and other resources, control population growth,
improve governance and bring in structural changes in the
economy to benefit the poor and the farmers, who form the
majority of Indonesia's 240 million people.
The country was once Asia's only member of the Organisation
of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but left the group and
is now a net importer, although it has vast natural gas reserves
and has some of the world's largest coal deposits.
Prabowo's focus was, however, on agriculture, and he
advocated using bio-fuels to back up fossil fuel reserves.
"Sixty percent of our population live on agriculture and are
allocated three percent of the national budget in 2012," he
said.
"This is not viable. This is not wise, this a formula for
misery, for unrest. This will degrade social harmony. This is
what we have to have the courage to address."
Prabowo is also feared by some of Indonesia's ethnic Chinese
minority, who control much of the country's $1 trillion economy
and were targeted in the 1998 mayhem that was orchestrated by
thugs believed to be organised by special forces soldiers.
"I am very committed to a united Indonesia regardless of
race, religion and background," he said in response to a
question on his policy towards the ethnic Chinese.
"My political party has a lot of members from many, many
backgrounds and races. We have a lot of Chinese members but of
course most of them are middle class and poor Chinese. We don't
think about race in our party."
NOT A SOCIALIST
But Prabowo said government should re-focus spending away
from the cities and the elite.
He said he did not wish to criticise President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono, with whom he graduated from Indonesia's
military academy, but added that economic managers had blindly
adopted Western economic policies in his tenure. Yudhoyono has
served two terms as president and cannot run again.
Prabowo, who contested the vice-presidency in 2009 but was
defeated by Yudhoyono and his running mate, said he was not a
socialist but added that government could not take a hands-off
stand.
"In Indonesia, we cannot have a laissez faire approach to
our problems. I am of the conviction that a government must
intervene to protect the very poor and the very weak, to
stimulate growth.
"In sectors where the private sector is very strong, let the
private sector carry on."
Ultimately, Prabowo said, what was needed was a strong
government.
"There are always leaders and people who will look for
reasons not to try anything new. But the Indonesian leadership
must have the will, the toughness, the character, the courage,
to think and try to look for creative solutions.
"I was brought up with the motto 'who dares, wins' and I
think it is time for the Indonesian elite to dare."