INDONESIA PRESS-BTPN gets $200 mln loan from IFC -Bisnis Indonesia

PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional (BTPN), a mid-sized lender controlled by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp , has secured a loan worth $200 million from the International Finance Corp (IFC) to support its financing business, the company said.

The bank had disbursed loans worth 50 trillion rupiah ($4.26 billion) until June, up 13 percent from 43.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)

