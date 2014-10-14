版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 14日 星期二 09:59 BJT

INDONESIA PRESS-Swiss chemical company Clariant to develop plant in Indonesia-Investor Daily

Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant International Ltd plans to develop esterquat and methylquat plant worth $18 million in Tangerang, Banten with a production capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per year, the company said in a statement.

Construction of the facility will be started next year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐