INDONESIA PRESS-Freeport halts copper exports from Indonesia amid rule hiccup - Jakarta Globe

JAKARTA Aug 12 U.S. mining giant Freeport
has stopped its shipments of copper concentrate from
Indonesia after failing to obtain an exemption from a new rule
requiring mining exports to use letters of credit, the Jakarta
Globe newspaper reported, quoting Riza Pratama, a spokesman for
the company's Indonesia unit.
The government had earlier exempted the firm from the rule
for six months, which expired on July 25. The spokesman did not
answer calls when Reuters tried to contact.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)