INDONESIA PRESS-General Electric to develop biomass power plants - Kontan

General Electric plans to spend $1.4 billion on biomass power plant projects, said Vice Chairman John Rice. GE Distributed Power will initially develop biomass power plants in East Nusa Tenggara with a capacity of 1 megawatt and a 150-megawatt power plant in Bangli district, the Kontan reports.

The firm will invite state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara and PT Clean Power Indonesia to work on the project.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.