INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa to sell Burger King, Domino's Pizza rights -Kontan

PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket
retailer that owns exclusive rights to brands such as Starbucks
Corp, plans to sell its rights to Burger King
and Domino's Pizza outlets in Indonesia this year, said
Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati.
Kwartati added that Mitra is currently finalising due
diligence checks with future investors and expects to complete
the deal this year. Mitra Adiperkasa owns 47 Burger King outlets
and 60 Domino's Pizza stores in Indonesia.
The firm booked revenues of 2.41 trillion rupiah ($208.21
million) in the first quarter of 2014, with these two brands
contributing up to 5 percent. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11575 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)