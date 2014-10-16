版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 10:04 BJT

INDONESIA PRESS-GSR Indoburger to buy shares in Indonesian Burger King operator -Kontan

GSR Indoburger Pte Ltd has signed an initial investment agreement to buy shares in PT Sari Burger Indonesia, Burger King operator and a unit of PT Mitra Adiperkasa, said Mitra Adiperkasa's Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati.

The deal is expected to be completed this year and details of the investment are being worked out, Kwartati said.

Mitra Adiperkasa reported revenue of 5.5 trillion rupiah ($450.8 million) in the first half of the year, up 26 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,200 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐