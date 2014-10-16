INDONESIA PRESS-GSR Indoburger to buy shares in Indonesian Burger King operator -Kontan

BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
GSR Indoburger Pte Ltd has signed an initial investment agreement to buy shares in PT Sari Burger Indonesia, Burger King operator and a unit of PT Mitra Adiperkasa, said Mitra Adiperkasa's Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati.
The deal is expected to be completed this year and details of the investment are being worked out, Kwartati said.
Mitra Adiperkasa reported revenue of 5.5 trillion rupiah ($450.8 million) in the first half of the year, up 26 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,200 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A five-year-old U.S.-South Korean trade deal could be improved to increase access for American vehicles and deter currency manipulation, but changes will not necessarily shrink the U.S. trade deficit with the Asian export powerhouse.
* NRG Energy Inc says all 13 directors nominated by company were elected and each received affirmative vote of majority of votes cast at Annual Meeting Source text (http://bit.ly/2qfpqyW) Further company coverage: