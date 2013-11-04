版本:
INDONESIA PRESS-Newmont Nusa Tenggara Q3 gold output down 44 pct y/y - Bisnis Indonesia

PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara posted a lower gold output from the Batu Hijau mine, down 44 percent in the third quarter, from a year earlier, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

The company aims to maintain its 2013 gold production at between 20,000 pounds and 30,000 pounds.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
