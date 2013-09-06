INDONESIA PRESS-Newmont sees 2013 gold output at 65,000 ounces-Investor Daily

JAKARTA, Sept 6 Copper and gold miner PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, a unit of Newmont Mining Corp, is still optimistic that its 2013 gold output will touch 63,000 ounces, and copper concentrate at 192 million pounds, amid a weakening rupiah, said Ruby W Purnomo, head of corporate communications. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.