INDONESIA PRESS-Warburg Pincus to buy 35 pct stake in Nirvana Development unit -Investor Daily

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus Llc, through its affiliate Adventure Holdings BV, is going to acquire a 35 percent stake worth 432.3 billion rupiah ($33.5 million) in PT Nirvana Wastu Pratama, a unit of PT Nirvana Development Tbk , the Investor Daily reported, quoting a statement by Nirvana Development.
Nirvana Wastu Pratama operates malls and hotels in West Java and Central Kalimantan.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,925.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021