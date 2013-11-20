INDONESIA PRESS-Rusal, Glencore eye smelter investments- Investor Daily

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Russia's United Company Rusal Plc plans to build a bauxite smelter in Kalimantan with a total investment of up to $6 billion, pending certainty over Indonesia's mineral export regulations, said Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa.
The minister added that the firm has invited PT Aneka Tambang as a local partner to work on the project. Rajasa also said Glencore Xstrata Plc has also expressed an interest to build bauxite and nickel smelters in eastern Indonesia with a total investment of up to $1 billion, with a similar caveat. (Investor Daily)
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
