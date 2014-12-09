INDONESIA PRESS-EBay to increase ownership in Telkom unit-Investor Daily

EBay Inc plans to increase its ownership in PT Metra Plasa, an online shopping joint venture with Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), Investor Daily reported citing Telkom's Acting President Director Indra Utoyo.

EBay plans to increase ownership up to 49 percent from the current 40 percent, the report said. Telkom currently owns 60 percent of Metra Plasa through a unit.

