INDONESIA PRESS-Kohlberg Kravis, Bunge Agribusiness express interest in Golden Plantation-Investor Daily

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Bunge Agribusiness Singapore Pte Ltd, have expressed interest in buying 88 percent shares of PT Golden Plantation, a unit of PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera (TPS) Food Tbk, Investor Daily reported, citing TPS Food's Finance Director, Sjambiri Lioe.
The stake is worth between $80 million and $90 million, he added. Golden Plantation owned 49,000 hectares of oil palm plantation in Kalimantan, Riau and Sumatra as of June 30 and has planted more than 17,000 hectares of oil palm. The company has a palm oil processing capacity of 30 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour and aims to boost it to up to 45 tonnes by 2017.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.