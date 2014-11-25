INDONESIA PRESS-Kohlberg Kravis, Bunge Agribusiness express interest in Golden Plantation-Investor Daily

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Bunge Agribusiness Singapore Pte Ltd, have expressed interest in buying 88 percent shares of PT Golden Plantation, a unit of PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera (TPS) Food Tbk, Investor Daily reported, citing TPS Food's Finance Director, Sjambiri Lioe.

The stake is worth between $80 million and $90 million, he added. Golden Plantation owned 49,000 hectares of oil palm plantation in Kalimantan, Riau and Sumatra as of June 30 and has planted more than 17,000 hectares of oil palm. The company has a palm oil processing capacity of 30 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour and aims to boost it to up to 45 tonnes by 2017.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)