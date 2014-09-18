版本:
INDONESIA PRESS-Twitter to open office in Indonesia by end of 2014-Investor Daily

Social networking service Twitter Inc will open a branch office in Jakarta by the end of this year to reach out to more users in Indonesia, said Rishi Jaitly, the company's market director for Southeast Asia. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
