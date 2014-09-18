INDONESIA PRESS-Twitter to open office in Indonesia by end of 2014-Investor Daily

BRIEF-Shaw Communications & Corus Entertainment announce new funding model to support local news
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting
Social networking service Twitter Inc will open a branch office in Jakarta by the end of this year to reach out to more users in Indonesia, said Rishi Jaitly, the company's market director for Southeast Asia. (Investor Daily)
---------
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting
April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp will announce on Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data for the first time, people familiar with the program said.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to identify national monuments that can be rescinded or resized - part of a broader push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development.