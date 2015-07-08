INDONESIA PRESS-Uber to set up base in Indonesia-Jakarta Globe

Uber Technologies, a San Francisco-based company that operates
the ride-sharing smartphone application Uber, is slated to set
up an official unit in Indonesia this year, Jakarta Globe
reported, citing its acting general manager in the country, Alan
Jiang.
The company is in the process of preparing documents to
submit to the Investment Coordinating Board, Jiang said at a
press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday. However, he declined to
disclose the amount Uber is investing in Indonesia.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)