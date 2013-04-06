版本:
Earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude strikes Irian Jaya, Indonesia-USGS

SYDNEY, April 6 An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude struck 256 km (159 miles) east of Enarotali in Irian Jaya, Indonesia on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was 58 km (36 miles) deep, said the USGS.
