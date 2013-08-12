Indonesia's Lippo hospital unit to sell 14 pct stake in IPO

JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesian health services provider PT Siloam International Hospitals, controlled by the Lippo Group, will sell 14 percent of its shares through an initial public offering next month to fund the purchase of new hospitals and health clinics.

The firm is offering 162.75 million shares at a price yet to be determined, according to a company statement released on Monday.

Siloam Hospital earlier this year said it planned to raise $200 million from a total valuation of more than $1 billion, but that sale has been downsized due to weakness on the local sharemarket.

The IPO plan comes after a Lippo auction last year failed to raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in Siloam, although global buyout funds including Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP showed interest.

The shares are due to be listed on Sept 12. Ciptadana Securities and Credit Suisse Group are the IPO underwriters.

Most of Indonesia's IPOs have been downsized this year on reduced appetite due to global market volatility and pricey valuations.

Indonesian property stocks have risen 34.5 percent so far this year, outperforming the broader Jakarta Composite Index which is up 7.5 percent.

($1 = 10,285 rupiah)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Stephen Coates)