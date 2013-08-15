Hospital unit of Indonesia's Lippo to raise up to $223 mln in Sept IPO

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
JAKARTA Aug 15 Indonesia's biggest private hospital operator, PT Siloam International Hospitals, aims to raise up to 2.3 trillion rupiah ($223.46 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) next month, an underwriter said on Thursday.
The firm set an IPO price range of 11,200 rupiah to 14,200 rupiah a share and is offering 162.75 million shares to the public, said PT Ciptadana Securities, an underwriter for the IPO.
Siloam Hospital, a unit of PT Lippo Karawaci, earlier this year said it planned to raise $200 million from a total valuation of more than $1 billion.
The IPO plan comes after a Lippo auction last year failed to raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in Siloam, although global buyout funds including Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP showed interest.
The shares are due to be listed on Sept. 12. Ciptadana Securities and Credit Suisse Group are the IPO underwriters.
