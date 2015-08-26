Indonesia's plunging cement shares signify new economic reality

GRAPHIC: Share performances: link.reuters.com/hac55w
By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Aug 26 (Reuters)- Investors in Indonesia's
cement-making giants have much to grieve about - blue chips like
PT Semen Indonesia Tbk and PT Indocement Tunggal
Prakasa Tbk have fallen victim to massive
overcapacity, and things are not expected to get better soon.
Shares of the country's largest cement maker Semen Indonesia
have plunged 51 percent so far this year, surpassing the 20
percent decline in the main stock index. Domestic rivals
Indocement and PT Holcim Indonesia Tbk have slumped 33
percent and 57 percent, respectively. Some people in the
industry say the domestic sales growth outlook this year could
be the worst in a decade.
Indonesian cement makers in the last four years have
enlarged their production capacity in anticipation of higher
demand from infrastructure projects and a property boom. Even
Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl has opened its own cement
plant in Indonesia, as well as acquiring a local ready-mix
concrete maker, to access the market. China's Anhui Conch Cement
Co Ltd has built a cement plant in Kalimantan and is
setting up another in Papua. Indocement itself is majority-owned
by Heidelbergcement AG, while Holcim Indonesia is a
unit of LafargeHolcim Ltd.
Cement production capacity in Indonesia is expected to rise
to 75.5 million tonnes a year by 2016, up about 67 percent from
2011. Yet demand is far from catching up, with infrastructure
spending on roads, bridges and ports delayed by bureaucratic red
tape and the economy growing at its slowest pace in six years.
In January-to-June, cement consumption fell 4.3 percent to 27.7
million tonnes, its worst first-half since 2009, according to
industry association data. Heightened competition from new
players has not helped. Costs related to transportation in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy have also remained high.
The negative outlook for cement makers has decoupled their
shares from property stocks. Both segments of the stock market
usually move in tandem, but the plunge in cement counters this
year has far exceeded the 18 percent drop in the sub-index for
property and construction. "Property stocks will have
more support since price valuation can be justified by more
stable valuation of land banks and recurring assets. On the
other hand, cement stock valuations are based on cement demand -
a less stable variable in the slowing economy and increasing
competition," said Jeffrosenberg Tan, a director with Sinarmas
Asset Management who helps manage about 6 trillion rupiah
($433.53 million) in funds.
($1 = 13,840.0000 rupiah)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)