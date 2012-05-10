Indonesian rescuers spot wreckage of crashed Russian plane

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CIDAHU, Indonesia May 10 Indonesia rescuers spotted on Thursday wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft that went missing with up to 50 people on board the previous day in a mountainous area south of the capital while on a demonstration flight.
The wreckage, on the edge of a cliff at 5,500 feet (1,650 meters), was spotted by a search helicopter, they said. There was no word about the fate of those on board.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.