No survivors yet found at Russian plane crash site in Indonesia

JAKARTA May 10 A rescue team arrived at the wreckage site of a Russian plane that crashed on an Indonesian mountain with up to 50 people on board and has not found any survivors so far, an official said on Thursday.

"We haven't found survivors," Gagah Prakoso, spokesman of the search and rescue team, told Indonesia's Metro TV.

