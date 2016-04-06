版本:
Indonesia says it will examine some Internet-based companies' tax reports

JAKARTA, April 6 Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro on Wednesday said the tax office will examine tax reports of the Indonesian offices of four internet-based companies to check whether they have been paying correctly what they owe.

He named the four as Yahoo, Twitter, Google and Facebook.

"Revenue from ads should be part of those taxable by us, we're doing a review," Brodjonegoro told a press conference, adding that some of those companies only have branch offices in Indonesia. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

