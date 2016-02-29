REFILE-Indonesia says Internet giants need to pay tax or face blockages

(Corrects word to 'ad' instead of 'add' in 9th paragraph)
JAKARTA Feb 29 Global Internet-based firms
could have their services blocked in Indonesia if they do not
obtain "permanent establishment" status in the country and pay
Indonesian tax, government officials said on Monday.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters all
Internet-based services must have a local presence in the form
of a representative office or a full-fledged company.
"All have to create a permanent establishment, like the
contractors for the oil sector, so they can be taxed," he said.
The minister did not name specific Internet firms that would
be impacted.
Separately, Communications Ministry spokesman Ismail Cawidu
told Reuters his ministry aims to issue a regulation in March
containing rules to apply to streaming and messaging providers
as well as social media websites.
Indonesians are huge users of Google and social
media sites. The country is considered Twitter's capital and is
home to the world's fourth-largest number of Facebook
users.
Cawidu cited national interests on taxes and controlling
content related to terrorism and pornography as the main reasons
for the regulation.
If they do not comply, Indonesia will reduce their bandwidth
or block them entirely, Cawidu said, adding that there might be
a transition period under the new rules.
"They have massive customers in Indonesia... If someone
places an ad in Google, what do you think we get?" he said.
The Communication Ministry estimated digital advertising
from Indonesia was worth about $800 million last year but the
business was left untaxed because of loopholes in regulations.
Some of the internet giants have already formed legal
entities in Jakarta, including Google, while Facebook and
Twitter have representative offices.
Communication Minister Rudiantara told Metro TV on Sunday
even those already here may face greater scrutiny of their tax
reports.
"Google has an office in Indonesia, but digital age
transactions do not go through that office. That is what we're
looking to straighten out," Rudiantara said, giving an example.
Efforts to get immediate comment from Google, Facebook and
Twitter were unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Hidayat Setiaji and Agustinus Beo
Da Costa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)