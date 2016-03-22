UPDATE 2-Violence erupts as Jakarta cabbies protest ride-hailing apps

* Thousands of taxi drivers protest ride-hailing apps
* Violence erupts in parts of the city, dozens arrested
* Ministers call for calm
By Bernadette Christina Munthe and Agustinus Beo Da Costa
JAKARTA, March 22 Indonesian cabbies clashed
with motorbike drivers working for online apps on Tuesday,
pulling them off their bikes and assaulting them as thousands of
drivers took to the streets of Jakarta calling for a ban on
ride-hailing apps like Grab and Uber.
Police were overwhelmed as convoys of blue and white taxis
operated by PT Blue Bird and PT Express Transindo
Utama blocked thoroughfares. Police said 83 people
were detained after skirmishes that saw drivers smash taxi
windshields, attack other drivers and burn tyres in parts of the
city.
The proliferation of cheap taxis using ride-hailing apps
Go-jek, Grab and Uber in gridlocked Jakarta has made the
traditional pick-up and drop-off taxi services unprofitable,
threatening the business models of the country's top taxi firms.
The online apps currently offer heavily subsidised rates for
their rides in an attempt to gain market share.
"Right now there are legal taxis and illegal taxis," said
Mat Ali, 54, an Express taxi driver who marched in front of
parliament as others burned tyres.
"We are not allergic to competition with Uber and Grab ...
but we just want them to meet the government's requirements."
Transportation Minister Ignasius Jonan said companies like
Uber were illegal unless they were registered as public
transport providers and subject to the same rules as regular
taxi operators.
"The point is, it has to be fair," Jonan told reporters.
Government ministers called for calm and said the tech firms
should be subject to the same legal and tax requirements as
conventional public transportation companies.
"Give us time to find the best solution, it can't be done
overnight," chief security minister Luhut Pandjaitan told a news
conference.
A Bluebird official said the company would offer free taxi
rides for 24 hours to make up for the disruption in services.
"We don't agree with or support the anarchic demonstration,"
Bluebird commissioner Noni Purnomo told reporters.
But some Jakarta residents rejected the offer on social
media using the hashtag #NoThanksBluebird.
David Santoso, a director of Express, also said in a
statement the company had urged its drivers not to join the
protest.
Indonesia's president has welcomed the competition provided
by the new companies, but the status of their operations in the
country was unclear.
Companies like Grab and Go-jek were running as usual on
Tuesday despite the protests.
"We've advised our drivers and passengers to be careful in
the areas where the demonstrations are happening," said Ekhel
Chandra Wijaya, of Grab Indonesia.
One Go-jek driver said he wasn't afraid of the protesters.
"We in the online business are looking for money, we're not
looking for trouble," said Abdul Rohman, who wore the company's
easily recognisable green jacket.
(Additional reporting by Hidayat Setiyaji, Kanupriya Kapoor and
Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick
Macfie)