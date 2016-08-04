Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-jek raises over $550 mln from investors - statement

JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-jek raised over $550 million from investors including U.S. private equity firm KKR, the companies said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

The Indonesian start-up, whose primary business is offering cheap motorcycle rides in the congested capital city Jakarta, named Warburg Pincus, Farallon Capital, and Capital Group Private Markets among its other investors.

