版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:13 BJT

Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-jek raises over $550 mln from investors - statement

JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-jek raised over $550 million from investors including U.S. private equity firm KKR, the companies said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

The Indonesian start-up, whose primary business is offering cheap motorcycle rides in the congested capital city Jakarta, named Warburg Pincus, Farallon Capital, and Capital Group Private Markets among its other investors.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐