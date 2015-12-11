UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Salim Group obtains $1 bln financing from Northstar, TPG-sources

* Six-year financing has equity portion-sources
* Some proceeds will be used to pay debt-sources
* Lower commodity prices hit Indonesian wealth
(Adds detail on companies, share financing,)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Dec 11 Indonesia's Salim
group, headed by the country's third-richest man Anthoni Salim,
is raising $1 billion from a group of private equity firms
including Northstar Group and TPG partly to repay debt,
two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Gateway Management, a Singapore-based fund backed by former
Standard Chartered bankers, will also participate in the
fundraising, which will be backed by Salim Group's Hong
Kong-listed investment firm First Pacific Co Ltd, the
sources said, declining to be named as the matter remained
confidential.
The financing is structured to give investors access to
shares in Salim Group companies including Indomaret, a
minimarket operator owned by PT Indomarco Prismatama, the
sources said.
"It is a structured financing with an equity portion," one
of the sources said.
Salim Group executives were not immediately available to
comment. Northstar, TPG and Gateway declined to comment.
The rupiah has fallen around 11 percent so far this
year, making it Asia's second-worst emerging market currency and
hurting the ability of many Indonesian conglomerates to service
their U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
A drop in commodity prices has also triggered a decline in
the wealth of Indonesia's richest tycoons by $9 billion this
year, according to a Forbes list released last week.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the financing.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)