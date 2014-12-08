Indonesia security forces shoot violent Papua protesters, four dead

JAKARTA Dec 8 At least four people were killed
in Indonesia's volatile Papua region in clashes between
protesters and security forces on Monday, according to the
police and the chief security affairs minister.
A protest over the alleged abuse of a child turned violent
in the capital of Paniai district, Enarotali, early on Monday
with the police opening fire after being attacked by protesters.
"According to the chief of police, there were a bunch of
people fighting the authorities," said chief security affairs
minister Tedjo Edhy Purdijatno. "The authorities defended
themselves. They (the protesters) were warned."
Papua police spokesman Sulistyo Pudjo Haryanto told Reuters
four people had been killed in the clashes. The Jakarta Globe
said up to six people were killed and 26 injured.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who took office in late
October, was informed of the incident by police. The chief of
the army and vice police chief are expected to arrive at the
town, which is located in a remote area, on Tuesday.
Indonesia's Papua, which is home to one of the world's
biggest copper mines, run by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
, has a long history of violent civil unrest.
A low-level insurgency for independence has simmered on
Indonesia's easternmost island for decades and the new president
has pledged more equitable growth in the area.
