U.S. to sell Indonesia 8 Apache helicopters

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The United States on Thursday announced plans to sell Indonesia eight AH-64/D Apache helicopters to strengthen security ties with the key Southeast Asian nation.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced that Congress had been notified of the intent to sell the aircraft to Indonesia during a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa in Washington.
"This agreement will strengthen our comprehensive partnership and help enhance security across the region," Clinton said.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.