Indonesian hunger for 'cheap and tasty' noodles buoys wheat prices

* Indonesians increasingly turning to cheaper wheat-based
foods
* Shun more expensive rice dishes as inflation rises, fuel
costs soar
* Rivalling Brazil as world's No.2 wheat importer
* Australian wheat suppliers set to benefit from Indonesia
demand
By Michael Taylor and Nadhila Renaldi
JAKARTA, July 18 After a hard morning poring
over his books, Indonesian student Mohammed Rezky Utama refuels
with a steaming bowl of noodles, shunning the more expensive
rice dishes that were once his staple diet.
Like many of his compatriots, his appetite for cheaper
wheat-based foods has rocketed as he looks to save money to cope
with rising inflation, pushing Indonesia close to displacing
Brazil as the world's No.2 importer of the grain.
"They are cheap, tasty, and we don't need side dishes,"
20-year-old Utama said of noodles, often served in chili-infused
broths by the tens of thousands of vendors who cram the
pavements of Indonesia, home to more than 240 million people.
This uptick in demand from poorer consumers, in a country
where around half the population lives on less than $2 per day,
comes on top of a creeping westernisation of diets as people
develop a taste for snacks that also rely on wheat flour, such
as burgers and doughnuts.
The latest rise will support benchmark prices that
have fallen about 14 percent this year, with Australia set to
benefit most as its premium and standard white wheat account for
the bulk of Indonesia's imports.
Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy is expected to
hit 7.2-7.8 pct by year-end compared with 4.3 percent in
December 2012, stoked by fuel prices that jumped an average 33
percent in June when subsidies were cut.
"Increased fuel prices and higher non-cereal prices are
denting discretionary spending," said Paul Deane, agricultural
commodity strategist at ANZ. Indonesian rice prices have shot up
as the government curbs imports and as housing is built on
farmland to accommodate a growing population.
"Consumers will look to save costs - classic behaviour will
be to trade down to lower-value products such as wheat noodles."
Deane says that will drive up Indonesian wheat imports to
7.5 million tonnes this year, more than the 7 million touted by
industry officials before the fuel hike kicked in.
That would be a rise of between 1 million and 1.5 million
tonnes from 2012, and would match shipments into current global
No.2 wheat importer Brazil.
Some forecasters even see the nation surpassing Egypt as the
world's top importer of the grain within five years, although
short-term competition will come from China after its current
wheat crop was ravaged by frost and rain.
SHIFT IN DIET
Grain shipments to Indonesia are also likely to receive a
boost from the government's decision to extend a 200-day
emergency tariff on wheat flour imports, as it moves to protect
its expanding wheat mill industry against subsidised imports.
The country imports all its wheat as its climate is too
humid to grow the crop, which it uses to make noodles, bread and
cakes, as well as regional favourites such as curry puffs and
dumplings. Australia supplies around 65 percent of shipments,
with Canada and the United States providing most of the rest.
Underpinning growing appetite for wheat in the country in
recent years has been middle-class demand for western fast
foods, with McDonalds, Dunkin' Donuts and Pizza
Hut outlets mushrooming. Analysts said levels of
disposable income for these more affluent consumers would remain
fairly resilient to rising inflation.
The Indonesian Wheat Flour Mills Association may revise its
wheat import forecast next month when new data is available,
said Chairman Franciscus Welirang.
Domestic rice prices have exceeded wheat flour prices since
November 2011, according to Indonesian trade ministry data, with
the latter now at an almost 400 rupiah ($0.04) discount per kg.