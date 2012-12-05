版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:40 BJT

Indonesia slaps 20 pct emergency tariff on wheat flour imports

GENEVA Dec 5 Indonesia has imposed a 20 percent emergency tariff on wheat flour imports for 200 days to shield Indonesian mills from a surge of competition from foreign flour, it said in a filing to the World Trade Organization published on Wednesday.

"The very viability of the producers concerned is at stake, and ... unless provisional safeguard measures are urgently taken, irreparable damage will result in terms of capacity shut downs, plant closures and eventual bankruptcy," Indonesia said in the filing. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐