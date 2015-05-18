Staffing firm Manpower to expand into Indonesia amid skilled-labour shortage

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA May 18 ManpowerGroup Inc, one
of the world's biggest staffing firms, plans to expand into
Indonesia as early as September, seeing an opportunity to tap
companies that are struggling to find skilled labour in the
Southeast Asian nation.
Strong growth in Indonesia's foreign direct investment has
been a rare bright spot for President Joko Widodo, but could
just as easily falter if firms can't find the engineers,
accountants, and executives to run their businesses.
"Given the challenges employers are facing in Indonesia
getting the right talent, this is a great opportunity for the
ManpowerGroup to bring value to the Indonesia market," Sam
Haggag, Manpower's director for Asia-Pacific, told Reuters.
U.S.-based Manpower, which already has offices in Vietnam,
Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, decided to
finally open a unit in Indonesia after more of its customers
looked to invest in Southeast Asia's largest economy, Haggag
said.
"President Widodo's government is very encouraging in
regards to its commitment to growth and supporting FDI. It is
driving our customers," he said, adding that more than half of
the Fortune 500 companies are Manpower's clients.
Manpower saw "significant opportunities" in Indonesia in
talent management and recruiting professionals for financial
services, construction, engineering and information technology.
Haggag declined to say how much the company would initially
invest in Indonesia.
The small pool of high-skilled labour is forcing Indonesian
employers to promote professionals at a more rapid rate than
their neighbours.
A survey by Monroe Consulting Group released on Monday found
31 percent of respondents in Indonesia having received a
promotion within the last year, compared to 21 percent of
respondents in other Southeast Asian countries.
"Companies are having to promote people on their potential
to grow into the new position, rather than waiting until they
have developed the experience and skills," the survey said.
Indonesia's poor education system, ranked last among 40
countries in a global Pearson index last year, has done little
to improve a low-skilled workforce that lags behind its
neighbours in competitiveness.
The government spends a fifth of its state budget on
education, but its failing schools remain a major hindrance to
Indonesia's economy.
