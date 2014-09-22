Philippine company offers to buy Australia's Indophil Resources

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8639 points on Tuesdayday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
SYDNEY, Sept 23 Indophil Resources NL said on Tuesday Philippine-based conglomerate Alsons Group has offered to fully acquire the Australian company for $0.30 a share in an all-cash deal.
The offer represents a 43 percent premium to Monday's close.
Indophil owns 37.5 percent of Sagittarius Mines Inc, the operator for the Tampakan project in the southern Philippines province of South Cotabato. Tampakan is believed to be one of the biggest undeveloped copper and gold mines in Southeast Asia.
Mining giant Glencore, which holds 13.1 percent stake in Indophil, intends to approve the acquisition. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
* Novartis expands development programs for NASH through clinical collaboration with Allergan