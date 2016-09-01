版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 21:20 BJT

MOVES-Indosuez Wealth Management names Paul de Leusse CEO

Sept 1 Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole group, appointed Paul de Leusse as chief executive.

Leusse, 44, was deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of Credit Agricole CIB.

Before joining Credit Agricole, Leusse worked at consultancy firm Bain & Co as partner. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐