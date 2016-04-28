Mexican miner Penoles posts 65 pct fall in net profit

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican miner Penoles on Thursday reported a 65 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, compared to the same period a year earlier.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, registered a profit 404 million pesos ($23 million).
In the first quarter of last year, Penoles made a profit of 1.17 billion pesos.
($1 = 17.29 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web