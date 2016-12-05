Industrial Alliance to acquire HollisWealth from ScotiaBank

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc said it would acquire financial network HollisWealth from ScotiaBank.
The cash-and-stock deal is expected to "modestly" add to Industrial Alliance's earnings in 2018, the company said.
HollisWealth, which was part of Scotiabank's acquisition of DundeeWealth Inc, provides diversified investment and wealth management services.
To finance the deal Industrial Alliance is looking to raise about C$139 million through the sale of 2.5 million shares for C$55.65 per share, representing a 2 percent discount to the stock's Monday close. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.