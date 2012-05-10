UPDATE 1-Industrial Alliance profit slips 2.4 pct

* Adj EPS C$0.71 vs est C$0.74

* Profit hurt by lower premiums, deposits, higher claims

TORONTO May 10 Profit at Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services slipped 2.4 percent, missing analysts' estimates as premiums and deposits fell while group insurance claims rose, Canada's No. 4 life insurer said on Thursday.

Earnings dropped to C$70.4 million ($70 million), or 67 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a profit of C$72.1 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.

Stripping out certain items, the insurer earned 71 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected a profit of 74 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premiums and deposits fell 6 percent to 1.86 billion, while higher claims, particularly for long-term disability benefits, resulted in a loss of C$11.1 million.

Industrial Alliance is the fourth Canadian life insurer to report first-quarter results.

Last week larger rivals Manulife Financial and Great-West Lifeco reported results that rose on a year-on-year basis, but disappointed investors due to weak corporate bond spreads and a gloomy second-quarter outlook.

Earlier on Thursday, Sun Life Financial said its profit rose 56 percent due to stronger markets.