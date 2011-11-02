UPDATE 4-Industrial Alliance shares dive as profit sags

* Profit hurt by falling stock markets, weak yields
By Cameron French
Nov 2 Shares of Industrial Alliance Insurance
and Financial Services (IAG.TO) plunged nearly 11 percent on
Wednesday after the company reported an unexpected 28 percent
profit drop on the back of weak markets and claims-related
losses.
Weak equity markets took a larger-than-expected bite from
the company's individual insurance and wealth management
businesses, but it was higher life insurance mortality rates
and disability claims that surprised analysts.
"They had some pretty significant negative experience
around the traditional insurance risks, like mortality,
disability and the stuff they should be better at pricing,"
said CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Sedran, calling the
shortfall "troubling".
Speaking on a conference call, Chief Executive Yvon Charest
said the higher mortality rates were simply an aberration in a
longer-term decreasing trend. He said the higher disability
claims were disappointing, but not abnormal.
"Actions are currently being taken to improve this overall
situation," he said.
PROFIT MISS "DISAPPOINTING" - CEO
All told, the Quebec City-based life insurer and wealth
manager earned a net C$45.7 million, ($45 million), or 53
Canadian cents a share, in the third quarter.
That compared with a year-before profit of C$63.5 million,
or 75 Canadian cents a share, and was short of analysts'
expectations of a profit of 74 Canadian cents a share as
compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The environment in the quarter was certainly one of the
most difficult that we have experienced since 2008 and 2009 and
resulted in one of our most disappointing quarters," Charest
said.
He said that if bond yields, which retreated in the third
quarter, fell further in the fourth quarter, the company would
have to strengthen actuarial reserves. Strengthening reserves
usually entails a charge to earnings.
Weak equity markets - the Toronto Stock Exchange's
benchmark S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 12.6 percent
during the quarter - stripped 19 Canadian cents a share from
the company's bottom line, it said.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy said in a
note he had expected a market impact of only 11 Canadian cents
a share, chalking the majority of the shortfall up to "hedge
ineffectiveness".
The insurer's stock plunged C$3.52, or 10.9 percent, to
close at C$28.76 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Shares of other Canadian insurers did not appear to be
affected, suggesting investors considered the profit shortfall
to be due to company-specific reasons.
Industrial Alliance is Canada's No. 4 life insurer. Larger
rival Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) reports results later on
Wednesday. Canada's biggest insurer, Manulife Financial
(MFC.TO), reports on Thursday.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
