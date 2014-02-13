UPDATE 1-Industrial Alliance raises dividend as profit climbs

* Q4 net profit C$0.91 a share vs estimated C$0.89
* Company boosts dividend by 6 percent
* Full-year profit tops company forecast
TORONTO, Feb 13 Industrial Alliance Insurance
and Financial Services, Canada's fourth-largest life
insurer, said on Thursday its quarterly profit rose a
stronger-than-expected 26 percent, and the company boosted its
dividend.
Net income attributed to common shareholders was C$91.1
million ($82.90 million), or 91 Canadian cents a share, for the
fourth quarter. That compared with a year-earlier profit of
C$72.1 million, or 76 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 89 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Quebec City-based company is raising its quarterly
dividend by 6 percent to 26 Canadian cents a share, it said.
Premiums and deposits rose 5 percent year-over-year to C$1.8
billion in the quarter, while assets under management and
administration surged 18 percent to C$98.7 billion.
For the year, the company earned C$384.5 million, or C$3.57
a share, which topped its earnings per share forecast of C$3 to
C$3.40. For 2015, Industrial Alliance said it expects to earn
between C$3.40 and C$3.80 a share.
During the quarter, the company acquired Toronto wealth
manager Jovian capital for C$79 million in cash and stock.