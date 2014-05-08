Canada's Industrial Alliance profit up 4 pct but misses estimates

TORONTO May 8 Industrial Alliance Insurance and
Financial Services Inc, Canada's fourth-largest life
insurer, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 4
percent on the back of strong equity markets, but the result
missed estimates and its shares fell.
Net income attributed to common shareholders was C$82.9
million ($76.04 million), or 83 Canadian cents a share, for the
quarter ended March 31. That compared with a year-earlier profit
of C$79.7 million, or 83 Canadian cents a share.
The result was just shy of analysts' expectations of a
profit of 85 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
In a note, RBC Capital markets analyst Darko Mihelic said
the results was below his expectations.
About one hour into trading, Industrial Alliance's shares
were down 1.1 percent at C$45.00, underperforming other Canadian
financial companies whose stocks traded flat to higher.
The Quebec City-based company attributed much of the growth
in profit to higher assets and administration, which rose 17.2
to C$102.7 billion due largely to strong equity markets.
Premiums and deposits were C$2.1 billion, unchanged on the
year.
In late 2013, the company acquired Toronto wealth manager
Jovian Capital for C$79 million in cash and stock.
($1 = 1.0903 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Cameron French Editing by W Simon)