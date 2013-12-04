CORRECTED-Secondary market investor Industry Ventures raises $425 mln fund

(Corrects headline to $425 million)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 Industry Ventures, an
investment firm that buys stakes in private companies through
the secondary market, has raised a $425 million fund.
The San Francisco-based firm, whose past investments include
popular online services Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc
and Pinterest, also closed a $200 million "special
opportunities" fund, which it can use to supplement investments
from the main fund.
Industry Ventures plans to invest the money in a mix of
Internet, software, healthcare and cleantech companies over the
next two to three years, said founder Hans Swildens.
Investing in private companies by acquiring shares from
employees and early investors has become increasingly common in
recent years, even as some companies have tried to clamp down on
trading of their shares in the secondary markets.
Swildens said his firm has benefited from the trend, as
companies looking to control transactions in their shares on the
secondary markets turn to established buyers.
"Increasingly they want to be involved with who is going to
be the new shareholder and they want to be more engaged in the
process," he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)