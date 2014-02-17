Ineos signs deal to increase imports of U.S. ethane to Europe

BRIEF-Regis Corp appoints Hugh Sawyer as president, CEO
LONDON Feb 17 Ineos group said on Monday that it had signed an agreement to increase imports of ethane to Europe from the United States for use in its petrochemicals plants.
The company, which owns refineries and petrochemicals plants in Europe and elsewhere, said it signed an agreement with Consol Energy to import the ethane which is processed from shale oil.
It said supplies would start from 2015.
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 17 In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc, Sprint Corp and Dish Network Corp to be the first ones out of the gate.