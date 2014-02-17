版本:
Ineos signs deal to increase imports of U.S. ethane to Europe

LONDON Feb 17 Ineos group said on Monday that it had signed an agreement to increase imports of ethane to Europe from the United States for use in its petrochemicals plants.

The company, which owns refineries and petrochemicals plants in Europe and elsewhere, said it signed an agreement with Consol Energy to import the ethane which is processed from shale oil.

It said supplies would start from 2015.
