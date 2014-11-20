Ineos says plans $1 bln investment in UK shale gas

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as corporate America shines
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
LONDON Nov 20 Swiss chemicals group Ineos said on Thursday it planned to invest $1 billion in shale gas exploration in Britain, making it the UK's biggest player in the sector should it win all the licences.
A vast majority of the onshore exploration and development licences it will bid for are in Scotland and northern England, it said in a statement.
"Substantial further investment would follow if the company moved into development and production," Ineos said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world stocks
MUMBAI, April 26 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the financial services, telecoms and logistics space in India as it looks to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said on Wednesday.
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric