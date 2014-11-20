版本:
Ineos says plans $1 bln investment in UK shale gas

LONDON Nov 20 Swiss chemicals group Ineos said on Thursday it planned to invest $1 billion in shale gas exploration in Britain, making it the UK's biggest player in the sector should it win all the licences.

A vast majority of the onshore exploration and development licences it will bid for are in Scotland and northern England, it said in a statement.

"Substantial further investment would follow if the company moved into development and production," Ineos said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
