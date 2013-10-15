EU regulators extends review of Solvay, INEOS deal to Nov. 5

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding intends to set up new centre of expertise, to cut around 90 jobs
* Intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its technical components division
BRUSSELS Oct 15 EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 5 whether to clear a planned joint venture between Belgian chemicals company Solvay and INEOS after Solvay offered concessions to allay competition concerns, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU competition authority unveiled the new deadline, which is a 10-working day extension from the previous Oct. 21 deadline, on its website. It did not set out Solvay's concessions in line with its policy.
The PVC joint venture, with estimated sales of 4.3 billion euros ($5.84 billion), would be the biggest PVC producer globally after Japanese rival Shin-Etsu.
Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS aim to complete the deal by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Luke Baker)
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately-held Swiss medical device maker Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its business of making minimally invasive heart devices.