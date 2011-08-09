UPDATE 2-Inergy plans IPO of U.S. northeast midstream operations

* To list a stake in midstream storage, transportation ops

* Shares up 1 percent (Adds details on midstream operations and results, share price.) Aug 9 Propane distributor Inergy L.P. said it plans to sell a minority stake in its northeast U.S. midstream storage and transportation business through an initial public offering by late this year at the earliest.

Inergy, which will create a new master limited partnership (MLP) to run the business, said the restructuring would cut its cost of future capital and cash proceeds from the IPO would be used to repay debt.

The company, which will hold a majority stake in the MLP, reported a total debt of $1.79 billion, as of June 30. Cash and cash equivalents were $158.6 million as of that date.

Inergy, which will also own the MLP's incentive distribution rights, recently amended its credit agreement to raise the commitment amount and extend the maturity date.

The MLP, Inergy Midstream L.P., will have about 41 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity and includes the Stagecoach, Steuben, Thomas Corners and Seneca Lake natural gas storage facilities and the Finger Lakes NGL storage facility.

The MLP will also own the proposed Marc I natural gas pipeline and, along with other pipelines associated with the assets, will have a transportation capacity of about 825 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, Inergy said.

The company's third-quarter net loss widened slightly to $35.5 million from $35.1 million a year ago.

Inergy said the northeast midstream business continued to perform well in the quarter with gross profit rising 37 percent to $44.8 million.

Propane operations were in-line and retail propane sales inched up 1.5 percent to 45.7 million gallons.

The company's shares rose 1 percent to $26.42 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Savio D'Souza in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)