UPDATE 1-Inergy Midstream files for IPO of up to $300 mln

Aug 24 Inergy Midstream LLC, the storage and transportation arm of propane distributor Inergy LP , filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Delaware-based company said Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital will be underwriting the offering.

Earlier this month, Inergy LP said it planned to sell a minority stake in its northeast U.S. midstream storage and transportation business through an IPO.

Inergy Midstream said it intends to apply to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NRGM'.

The company said it will use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding debts.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)