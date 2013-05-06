版本:
2013年 5月 6日

Pipeline operator Crestwood to acquire control of Inergy

May 6 Pipeline operator Crestwood Midstream Partners LP will acquire control of Inergy LP to form an entity with an enterprise value of about $7 billion, the companies said.

The merger will be implemented through a series of transactions, and Crestwood's Chief Executive Robert Phillips, will lead the combined company, the companies said in a statement.
