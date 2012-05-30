UPDATE 1-Black & Decker eyes bid for CVC's Singapore asset-sources

* CVC, StanChart PE hire BofA, Goldman to sell asset-sources
* Unitas Capital also among interested bidders-sources
* Black & Decker bought Sweden's Niscayah for nearly $1
billion in 2011
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, May 30 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
is among potential bidders for private equity-owned
Infastech, a Singapore-based industrial fastener maker with
revenues of more than $500 million, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered's
private equity arm have hired Bank of America
and Goldman Sachs to sell the business, the sources
added, after buying it for about $350 million-$400 million in
2010.
First-round bids are due on Wednesday, they added.
Stanley Black & Decker, a New Britain, Connecticut-based
company which makes power and hand tools and mechanical access
solutions, bought Swedish security services firm Niscayah for
$984.5 million to expand in Europe's growing electronic security
systems market.
Pan-Asia buyout fund Unitas Capital is among the other
interested parties who have been working with banks to buy the
company, the sources said. However, it was not clear whether any
of the suitors would eventually place bids.
Unitas was among three private equity bidders for the asset,
known at that time as Acument Global Technologies, when it was
last sold in mid-2010.
CVC won the bidding at that time, beating KKR & Co LP
, backed by a $190 million loan financing from seven
banks.
CVC is expected to begin raising a new fund for Asia either
at the end of this year, or the beginning of next year, and
needs to show returns to its investors ahead of that
fundraising.
The global private equity firm is selling a number of assets
in Australia, where, facing a disastrous loss from its foray
into media group Nine Entertainment, it has stopped doing deals
altogether and is cutting staff.
The Nine deal alone could see CVC lose more than $2 billion,
knocking returns for investors in not one but four separate
funds.
Infastech sells fasteners to the electronics, automotive,
construction and aerospace sectors, and has 2,200 global
employees, according to its website.
Bank of America, Goldman, Standard Chartered and Unitas
declined comment. CVC could not be reached for immediate
comment. Black & Decker did not reply to an email seeking a
response.
The sources did not want to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.