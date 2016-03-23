India's Infibeam $80 mln IPO fully subscribed -exchanges

MUMBAI, March 23 India's Infibeam Incorporation
Ltd's initial public offering has been fully subscribed ahead of
books closing later on Wednesday, exchange data showed.
The e-commerce firm received orders for about 12.5 million
shares on offer as of 15:24 India time (0954 GMT), according to
data from the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.
High net-worth individuals and corporates were active
bidders with orders worth 1.8 times the total number of shares
reserved for them.
Infibeam is aiming to raise up to 5.4 billion rupees
($80.84 million) at the top-end of its IPO and has set a price
band of 360 rupees to 462 rupees a share.
The offer closes later on Wednesday.
($1 = 66.8025 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)