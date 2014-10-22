BRIEF-Inficon Holding reports Q3 sales up 5.6 pct to $72.7 mln

Oct 22 Inficon Holding AG

* Says Q3 2014 sales increase 5.6 pct (organically: 4.3 pct) to $72.7 million

* Says more precisely stated year-end outlook: sales of $295-305 million for FY 2014 (previously $290-320 million)

* Sees FY 2014 operating profit of $46-50 million (previously $44-56 million)

* Says lower tax expenses led to Q3 net profit of $9.0 million or improved margin of 12.4 pct of sales compared with 9.2 pct recorded a year ago